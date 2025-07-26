Robust industrial base key to economic development: Collector

Anantapur: Establishing a robust industrial base across the district is essential for achieving sustainable economic development, said Anantapur in-charge District Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma.

He made these remarks during the 60th District Industries and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting held on Friday at the mini conference hall of the District Collectorate.

Addressing the officials, the Collector emphasised the need to strengthen the industrial sector and directed authorities to take proactive measures. He stressed the importance of encouraging enthusiastic entrepreneurs by ensuring timely approvals through the Single Desk Portal. He further instructed officials to create awareness among industrialists about various schemes implemented by both the Central and State governments.

Collector Sharma revealed that since the previous meeting, a total of 224 aspiring entrepreneurs have applied through the Single Window system, out of which 25 applications were approved. He instructed officials to promptly review and approve the remaining 16 pending applications as well.

He urged concerned departments to ensure all permissions through the portal are granted within the stipulated time frame. The committee also approved a subsidy of Rs 230.54 lakh under the 2020–23 and 2023–27 industrial policies for 13 units.

During the meeting, success stories of entrepreneurs who benefited from the PMEGP (Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme) and have successfully established their ventures were compiled and presented to the Collector by the District Industries Department. Expressing satisfaction, the Collector appreciated these achievements.

He also directed the APIIC Zonal Manager to identify suitable land for setting up an MSME Park in the district. Furthermore, he instructed officials to expedite efforts to establish the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, which is expected to provide technology transfer and skill training to youth, thereby generating employment opportunities.

The meeting was attended by District Industries Officer Srinivas Yadav, AD Rajasekhar Reddy, Commercial Officer Krishna Reddy, RTO Veerraju, APIIC Manager Mallikarjun, DSDO Pratap Reddy and other key officials.