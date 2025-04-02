Rockworth empowers workers’ children with edu support

Tirupati: Sri City-based Rockworth System Furniture India Pvt. Ltd., continues its commitment to social responsibility by ensuring quality education for the children of its workforce.

Led by its MD & CEO, Shailesh Kumar Singh, who is also the founder of the Meena Devi Memorial Foundation, the company prioritises support for girls and underprivileged students, covering their educational expenses until graduation.

Launched three years ago, this initiative reaffirms Rockworth’s dedication to employee welfare. During the Annual Financial Year Puja on Tuesday, Shailesh Kumar Singh personally handed over educational support documents to beneficiary families. For the academic year 2025-26, financial assistance has been extended to 22 children, with Rs 15 lakh set to be directly deposited into educational institutions to ensure uninterrupted studies.

Annotating on the initiative, Founder MD of Sri City Dr Ravindra Sannareddy remarked that Rockworth’s unwavering commitment to education is highly commendable. He encouraged other industries to draw inspiration from this noble effort in nurturing a brighter future for the next generation.

With this latest contribution, Rockworth now supports 40 children, including 18 who were already receiving aid, bringing the total educational investment to Rs 31 lakh. Looking ahead, the company aims to extend its reach, targeting support for 100 children by 2026.

Rockworth remains dedicated to its vision that education is the cornerstone of progress, ensuring a brighter and more equitable future for all.