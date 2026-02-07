Roja, Bhumana console Ambati’s family members

Guntur: Former Minister RK Roja, MLC Varudu Kalyani and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy visited the family members of Ambati Rambabu at their residence at Vikas Nagar in Guntur city on Friday and expressed solidarity, in the backdrop of arrest of Rambabu and attack on his office and residence.

Speaking on this occasion, Roja said the attack on Rambabu and his family members is inhuman. She said, “If the government is questioned, attacks are being carried out on the houses and family members of those, who raise issues. Those in power should reveal the truth to the public. They brought the laddu prasadam issue only to divert attention.”

She questioned whether Lord Venkateswara appeared in Chandrababu’s dream and told him all this. At least now, it would be better if they look at the report and realise their mistake. She criticised Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan for behaving like Ghajini and added that after borrowing lakhs of crores, they have pushed the State towards bankruptcy. She said this ghee was procured only after the coalition government came to power. Even after the Supreme Court clarified that there was no adulteration, they are still putting up flexes and spreading falsehoods. She said, “If no wrongdoing has occurred, we are ready to swear at the Lord Venkateswara temple. Are they ready?”

Karunakar Reddy criticised that the brutal attack on Ambati Rambabu was carried out by criminals and barbaric elements. Attacks were orchestrated merely because he asked for the removal of a flexi put up with malicious intent against YSRCP.

Even after Rambabu clarified that he misspoke in anger, attacks were carried out on his house and office.