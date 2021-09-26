Roja fails to get her nominee elected as MPP

Amaravati : Nagari MLA R K Roja's tryst with hostility within the YSRCP surfaced once again in the ongoing mandal parishad president elections. The group hostile to Roja, led by Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy and his brother Bhaskar Reddy, continued to counter all her moves to get elected a candidate of her choice in Nindra mandal in Chittoor district.

This sounds utterly stupid for outsiders that a MLA of Roja's stature should fight over every political move even at the mandal level in her constituency. The real fight here is not exactly between Roja and Chakrapani Reddy (a nephew of former minister Chenga Reddy) who has been picked as the Srisailam Devasthanam trust board chairman.

It is more a game of political one-upmanship between Roja and a senior minister from the district, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy that percolates down to such primary levels in the district.

This was reflected in the panchayat raj and municipal elections too. Roja is on the wrong side of the political veterans of the Chittoor district somehow and together they take on her in even routine matters in the district.

When the elections for the mandal parishad of Nindra were to take place there was a stiff opposition to her choice from Chakrapani Reddy group and the election got postponed.

The stalemate continued through Saturday morning too.