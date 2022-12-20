Roja says Pawan 'unfit' to be in politics

Vijayawada: Coming down heavily Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan's recent statements against the YSRCP government, minister for tourism, culture and youth advancement RK Roja said he was not 'fit for politics'

Addressing the media here on Monday, the minister questioned the actor-turned-politician as to when he would really address people's problems if he spends most of his time holding discussions with the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

She said that Pawan, who had been defeated in two places, has no right to speak. She reminded that he made a sweeping statement like 'YS Jagan will not become the CM in 2019' and added that people of the state did not even let him reach the Assembly gate.

The same person who said that he would quit politics if Jagan became the Chief Minister continues to tour the state, she said.

Roja said that everyone respects him as an actor and all appreciate his films, but the people will not support him if he comes with 'weekend write-ups' to the state. "Gone are the days when people voted for movie stars and the Jana Sena chief should recollect his past," Roja said.

Referring to Pawan Kalyan's criticism of Polavaram project, the minister asked why he didn't question N Chandrababu Naidu when he was the Chief Minister. Why he did not question Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao about what he was doing when he was a minister for irrigation and where was he when the TDP government was 'destroying' Polavaram for commissions instead of letting the Centre build it, she said.

"Politics is not a part-time avocation. It is a full-time, and one should be available to the people at all times," she remarked.