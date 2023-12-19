Live
Just In
Roja slams false propaganda on her contesting in next elections, says she is with YS Jagan
Andhra Pradesh Minister RK Roja strongly criticised the opposition and a section of media for spreading false propaganda that she will not receive a ticket in the upcoming assembly elections. She expressed her discontent during a media interaction after visiting Tirumala Srivara on Tuesday. Roja stated that certain individuals are deriving satisfaction from spreading falsehoods about her.
"I have always been at the forefront of any government program. I am CM Jagananna's loyal soldier. I am ready to sacrifice my life for Jagananna. Even if I am not given a seat, I will be with Jagananna, our mission is to win all 175 seats in 2024," she affirmed.
Regarding her candidacy in the elections, Roja clarified that she will indeed contest in the upcoming polls. However, she mentioned that she prayed God seeking not make YS Jagan Chief Minister once again.
Roja accused a section of media engaging in unethical politics. She highlighted that opposition parties have been struggling to find candidates for all 175 constituencies and mocked Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu, stating that they do not know where to contest.