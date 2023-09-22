Roja slams TDP MLAs, asks them to realise facts in Skill development case

Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja said that the TDP ranks should now realise what has happened in the Skill development case with the High Court's verdict and found fault with them for avoiding discussions on the Skill Scam case in the Assembly and running away from the issue.

Roja pointed out that until recently, TDP leaders claimed that the government lacked evidence in the skill scam, questioned what they would say now after the High Court dismissed Chandrababu's quash petition. Roja also took a dig at Balkrishna saying that he would now go fans twirl his moustache and blow whistles.

Furthermore, Chandrababu Naidu faced three setbacks in court on the same day. The ACB court extended his judicial custody for two more days in the Skill Development Scam case. Additionally, the CID's request to have Chandrababu Naidu in their custody for questioning was granted, allowing him to be questioned for two days. Moreover, the AP High Court dismissed Chandrababu Naidu's quash petition related to the skill scam case.