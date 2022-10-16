Role of Left in forging unity of progressive forces stressed

Vijayawada: The Left has to take initiative in forging unity among the secular and democratic parties in the country to defeat the BJP-RSS government, said CPI general secretary D Raja. He said the nation is witnessing major assaults on parliamentary democracy under RSS-BJP rule. Discrimination and vilification against minorities, encroachments on the rights of SC, ST and women, polarisation, privatisation of PSUs and brazen attempts at subverting Constitution have become frequent. BJP government's Ambani-Adani capitalism is resulting in unprecedented concentration of wealth with the top few, he said.

He said a left-of-centre position among secular-democratic parties is needed to cement unity against the RSS-BJP. The Left will have to take initiative in forging this unity.

Raja made the inaugural address of the CPI 24th congress in Vijayawada on Saturday. National leaders from other Left parties attended the mega meeting. Delegates from 20 countries also are taking part.

He said the CPI is clear about the historical role of the Left in defending the fundamental interests of the nation and its people. With this vision and sense of historical responsibility in this unprecedented and new political situation, the CPI is raising the banner of Left unity and unity of all secular, democratic, patriotic forces.

"Given our agenda, clarity and responsibility, our comrades are to make this 24th congress of the CPI a congress for the future of not only the party but of the nation and its people. Our party has the responsibility of understanding, inculcating and channelising the aspirations of the people. That is why the 24th congress of the CPI is the congress of hope. Our struggle for a better world and a better society should continue with greater vigour and revolutionary zeal," he said.

Raja said public sector has been the solid foundation of our economy. It was the public sector that made us self-sufficient in core sectors while giving opportunities to disadvantaged communities through reservation policies. Systematic dismantling of the public sector under Narendra Modi is the result of ideological reliance on neo-liberalism, he said.

The CPI leader said the Ambani-Adani brand of crony capitalism is threatening our economic sovereignty and defeating the idea of social justice. Multi-national corporate giants with no social responsibility are plundering our natural resources. Our forests, mines, rivers and fields are at their disposal to exploit. Irreparable damage is being done to the environment in the search for profits, he alleged.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in his speech, said the 24th congress of the CPI is being held at a time when independent India and our people are facing the gravest of challenges and an all-round crisis. In control of reins of state power, this BJP government is aggressively pursuing the Hindutva communal agenda of the fascistic RSS, he said, adding rabid communal polarisation, venal campaigns of poisonous hate and violence targeting religious minorities, particularly the Muslims, is accompanied by a serious assault undermining the Constitution of India and seeking to transform the secular democratic character of the Indian republic into the RSS project of a rabidly intolerant fascistic Hindutva Rashtra.

He said systematic efforts are on to change the character of the Indian Republic. The four fundamental pillars of the Indian Constitution, secular democracy, federalism, social justice and economic sovereignty, are being assaulted.

Sitaram Yechury the unity of the Left and democratic forces must be forged with an alternative policy direction. At the same time, the broadest mobilisation of secular forces must be ensured to isolate and defeat Hindutva communal onslaughts. He stressed upon the need to strengthen and consolidate Left unity.