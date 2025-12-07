Roof-top solar projects for SC/STs to be fast-tracked

Anantapur: Chiefsecretary K Vijayanand directed officials to speed up the installation of rooftop solar systems for SC and ST households under the APSPDCL limits. He reviewed the progress of PM-KUSUM, PM Suryaghar, NREDCAP projects and other schemes at a meeting at the Anantapur Collectorate on Saturday.

APSPDCL chairman and managing director (CMD) Shivashankar Lotheti, Anantapur collector O Anand, joint collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, NREDCAP MD Kamalakar Babu, APSPDCL director (projects & IT) P Ayub Khan and others participated.

Vijayanand instructed officials to complete rooftop solar installation works for 7.48 lakh SC/ST domestic consumers by March next year, ensuring two-kilowatt systems for all feasible households, totalling 415 MW. He emphasised that net meters should be fitted immediately after solar panels are installed, without delay.

Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, he said APSPDCL must complete solar power works for 1.36 lakh agricultural pump sets with a capacity of 610 MW. He also asked Anantapur district officials to expedite land acquisition for establishing solar plants with a capacity of 111 MW across 498 acres in 20 locations under the feeder solarisation programme.

Under the PM Suryaghar scheme, 17,870 homes in Anantapur district will receive rooftop solar systems with a combined capacity of 35.7 MW, to be completed by March next year. He added that the state government aims to install rooftop solar systems for 21 lakh BC households across the state.

The chief secretary also instructed officials to speed up the establishment of vehicle charging stations under the PM e-Drive scheme and complete works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) on time.

He noted that the Chief Minister is consistently reviewing clean energy, green energy, wind, and solar power initiatives and has stressed the need for achieving targets within stipulated deadlines.

Before commencing the meeting, the chief secretary paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary at the collectorate, recalling his immense contribution to society.