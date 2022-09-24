Round table meet on decentralisation on Sept 25

Visakhapatnam: IT Mnister Gudivada Amarnath announced that a round table meeting on decentralisation will be held on September 25 in Visakhapatnam. People from across the social spectrum and who intend to see north Andhra development can attend the meet, he mentioned.

The round table meet will be held at Gadi Raju function hall on beach road. Speaking at the party office here on Friday, the IT Minister said that the government is bent on ensuring an equitable development of all regions and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is harping on decentralisation to develop the state on all fronts.

The IT Minister accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for leading the farmers' agitation and trying to create animosity between the regions of the state. He criticised that Naidu is encouraging the padayatra with a political agenda.

Further, Amarnath said, the round table meeting would explain to the public the benefits of decentralised development and aspirations of north Andhra people. "Visakhapatnam is the most prominent destination in the nation endowed with basic and civic infrastructure, well connected with all forms of transport and is naturally suitable to become the executive capital. Hence, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy preferred Vizag for the same," the minister said.

Responding to Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh's assurance that he would act as a shield to the farmers' yatra, the IT Minister ridiculed that those who invested in lands in Amaravati region would naturally act as shield to the yatra. NREDCAP Chairman KK Raju, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, MLAs T Nagireddy and M Srinivasa Rao, ZP chairperson J Subhadra were present.