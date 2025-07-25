Roundtable calls for agitation against smart power meters

Vijayawada: Secretary of the CPM NTR District Committee DV Krishna criticised the implementation of Adani’s smart electricity meters, labelling them “smart bombs” for consumers. He alleged that these actions are being carried out at the behest of both Central and State governments.

During a roundtable conference held here on Thursday at Balotsava Bhavan in Governorpet, Krishna expressed grave concern that smart meters would significantly increase the burden of electricity charges on consumers. He warned the government to remember that the previous TDP government collapsed under the weight of excessive electricity charges in the undivided state, predicting that “the TDP government will inevitably fall once again due to electricity smart meters.”

Krishna pointed out that people in BJP-ruled Rajasthan have rejected Maruti meters, and a similar situation has arisen in Bengal. He highlighted instances in Andhra Pradesh, specifically in Anantapuram, Gudivada, Vijayawada, and Srikakulam, where consumers have already vandalised smart meters. He condemned the authorities for proceeding with meter installation despite widespread public opposition.

G Koteswara Rao, City Secretary of CPI, echoed these concerns, stating that smart meters would impose massive burdens on the public. He explained that not only would charges increase, but consumers would also have to bear the monthly cost of the smart meters themselves. Koteswara Rao ridiculed the smart meters as an experiment designed to break the backs of consumers, through additional charges beyond unit consumption, such as fuel charges, duties, ‘true up’ charges, and maintenance charges.

Padma, a city leader of New Democracy, called for strong opposition to smart meters, urging women, as household consumers, to lead this movement.

Maridu Prasad Babu, a Red Flag leader, warned that another electricity agitation is inevitable, placing the blame squarely on the TDP government. He announced that the electricity movement would intensify on August 5.

The roundtable conference concluded with several key decisions including to escalate the protest by conducting meetings in mandals and towns, distribute pamphlets, collect signatures, and conduct door-to-door campaigns until July 29, organise meetings, Padayatras, promotional activities, and Prabhat Pheris (morning rallies) from July 30 to August 4 and to stage protests and demonstrations at electricity sub-stations and government offices on August 5.

A Venkateswara Rao (CITU District President), NCH Srinivasa Rao (CITU General Secretary), M Srinivas (Treasurer), NCH Supraja (Anganwadi Workers Union District General Secretary), and leaders including N Nageswara Rao, Y Subbarao, KR Anjaneyulu (AITUC City President), M Sambasiva Rao (AITUC General Secretary), KV Ramana (IFTU), M Muni Shankar (IFTU), Govindarajulu (AIYF), Durga (POW), and Durgamba (AIFW) participated.