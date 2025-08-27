Roundtable calls for united movement

Vijayawada: The Budameru Flood Victims’ Joint Action Committee has resolved to launch a collective movement to demand a permanent solution to the flooding problem caused by the Budameru river. A roundtable meeting, held here on Tuesday, decided to intensify the struggle. The committee called on the government to immediately release Rs 10,000 crore for permanent flood prevention measures.

Chigurupati Babu Rao, State Convenor of the AP Urban Citizens Federation, stated that the coalition government has failed to take permanent flood control measures, despite a year having passed since the last major flood. Y Kesava Rao, a senior farmers’ association leader, criticised previous governments for neglecting the valuable recommendations made by various committees to address the issue.

The meeting was chaired by MV Anjaneyulu, Secretary of the Taxpayers’ Association. Representatives from various people’s organisations, civic welfare associations, apartment associations, printing press associations, small-scale industries, and shop owners participated.

The committee passed several resolutions, including immediate construction of reservoirs upstream of the Velagaleru regulator, widening the Budameru diversion channel to allow at least 35,000 cusecs of water to flow into the Krishna River, constructing a new canal to prevent flooding in the city, deepening and widening the Budameru river and building retaining walls on both sides, similar to those along the Krishna River, removing silt and riveting the river banks, enhancing the water flow capacity and widening the river from Enikepadu to Kolleru and demanding that the Central government release Rs 6,880 crore in financial assistance as requested by the state government.

The meeting also decided to hold a large protest at Dabakotlu Centre on Saturday, organised by the CPM. Following that, on September 1, the Flood Victims’ Joint Action Committee will submit petitions to the District Collector at the PGRS programme.

Chigurupati Babu Rao urged people from all walks of life to unite in a non-political movement, stressing that fighting is the only way to protect their homes and city from permanent flood damage. He accused the government of limiting its efforts to mere paper statements, noting that not a single rupee has been released or a single project initiated in the past year. Kesava Rao recalled that the AC Mitra Committee in 1964 and several other committees had made constructive recommendations, which were all ignored by successive governments. He warned that the negligence of the rulers in addressing the Budameru flood issue has become a curse for Vijayawada.

Local advocate Ashok spoke of his personal loss of a new car worth ₹13.5 lakh and estimated that a typical family lost between ₹3 and ₹4 lakh in the previous flood, while the government’s compensation of ₹20,000 was insufficient even for cleaning their homes. He suggested that if just 0.1% of the funds being spent on building the Amaravati capital were allocated to flood control, the Sing Nagar area would develop significantly.

During the meeting, a new committee for the Budameru Flood Victims’ Joint Action Committee was formed. The new committee members are-- honorary president SK Mastan, convenors J Mangapathi, Ajay, MN Patrudu, MV Anjaneyulu, M Chiranjeevi, Seetharamaiah (Chinna), and Kongara Appa Rao and co-convenors Karrothi Arun Kumar, Nagothi Nagamallesh, and Korada Ravi.

Leaders from various associations and political parties, including Boyi Satyababu (CPM), MA Prasad (Shamiana Suppliers’ Association), Chittibabu (P&T Colony Association), J Mangapathi (Shop Association), MN Patrudu (LIC Retired Employees’ Association), Jhansi (AIDWA), Chiranjeevi, Korada Ravi, Pastor Jonthan, B Rambabu, and SK Saleem, also spoke.