RPF constable averts suicide

Visakhapatnam: RPF Constable D.S.Giri from Srikakulam Road saved a person's life when he was on duty.

In the wee hours of Saturday, a person came to the railway track on route no.3 of Srikakulam Road Railway Station all of a sudden when East Coast Express was approaching.

On seeing this, the alert constable rushed to the spot, pulled the person away from the track and saved his life.

The person said he considered to take the extreme step due to family disputes and financial problems.

RPF officer B.D.S.Prasad along with other staff handed him over to the family members after counselling.