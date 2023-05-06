Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain occurs in Tirumala, devotees face hardships
- Government doing all it can to contain Manipur trouble: Kiren Rijiju
- Delhi High Court stays notification for electing kabaddi federation office bearers
- Raja Singh denied entry into the new Secretariat
- Cognizant to invest in AI tools like ChatGPT after firing 3,500 of its staff
- Telangana: Palamur turned into irrigation from migration, says KTR
- KTR inaugurates IT Park in Palamuru
- Audio of killing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members to be probed
- Ramabanam Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Fixed
- Private travels bus overturns at Nallamala Ghat road in Nandyal, 20 injured
RPF constable averts suicide
Highlights
RPF Constable D.S.Giri from Srikakulam Road saved a person's life when he was on duty.
Visakhapatnam: RPF Constable D.S.Giri from Srikakulam Road saved a person's life when he was on duty.
In the wee hours of Saturday, a person came to the railway track on route no.3 of Srikakulam Road Railway Station all of a sudden when East Coast Express was approaching.
On seeing this, the alert constable rushed to the spot, pulled the person away from the track and saved his life.
The person said he considered to take the extreme step due to family disputes and financial problems.
RPF officer B.D.S.Prasad along with other staff handed him over to the family members after counselling.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS