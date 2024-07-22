Live
RRR mulakat with Jagan in Assembly surprise one and all
Vijayawada: On a surprising note TDP MLA Raghurama Krishnam Raju went near the seat of YCP ML A and former chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the Assembly hall this morning and greeted him by by patting on his shoulder and asking Jagan to attend assembly sessions regularly. Respoding positively for the wishes of Raghurama Krishna Raju Jagan said that he will attend the sessions regularly.
Meanwhile the action of Raghurama Krishna Raju, who waged a relentless war against Jaganmohan Reddy for the last five years though he got elected as MP on YCP ticket and was harasses and jailed by Jagan government, surprised one and all including both YCP and TDP MLAs.
