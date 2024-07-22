  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

RRR mulakat with Jagan in Assembly surprise one and all

RRR mulakat with Jagan in Assembly surprise one and all
x
Highlights

On a surprising note TDP MLA Raghurama Krishnam Raju went near the seat of YCP ML A and former chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the Assembly hall this morning and greeted him by by patting on his shoulder and asking Jagan to attend assembly sessions regularly.

Vijayawada: On a surprising note TDP MLA Raghurama Krishnam Raju went near the seat of YCP ML A and former chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the Assembly hall this morning and greeted him by by patting on his shoulder and asking Jagan to attend assembly sessions regularly. Respoding positively for the wishes of Raghurama Krishna Raju Jagan said that he will attend the sessions regularly.

Meanwhile the action of Raghurama Krishna Raju, who waged a relentless war against Jaganmohan Reddy for the last five years though he got elected as MP on YCP ticket and was harasses and jailed by Jagan government, surprised one and all including both YCP and TDP MLAs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X