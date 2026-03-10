  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Rs 1 lakh aid extended to powerlifter Chandrika

  • Created On:  10 March 2026 7:34 AM IST

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to international powerlifting athlete Bollineni Chandrika, who is currently undergoing treatment due to ill-health. Ravi Naidu visited Chandrika at a hospital on Monday and enquired about her health condition. He wished her a speedy recovery and appreciated her achievements in powerlifting at the international level, bringing recognition to the State.

Praising her determination and dedication, the SAAP Chairman said Chandrika’s courage and perseverance serve as an inspiration to young athletes. On the occasion, he handed over Rs 1 lakh in financial assistance to support her medical treatment. Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Naidu said the State government gives top priority to the development of sports and the welfare of sportspersons. He said talented athletes are being identified and encouraged with all necessary support to help them excel in national and international competitions.

Tags

Sports Authority of Andhra PradeshAnimini Ravi NaiduBollineni ChandrikaPowerlifting athlete support₹1 lakh financial assistance
Next Story

    Latest News

    More

    Israeli military says about 1,900 Iranian soldiers, commanders killed in strikes

    Israeli military says about 1,900 Iranian soldiers, commanders killed in strikes
    Share it
    X