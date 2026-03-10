Rs 1 lakh aid extended to powerlifter Chandrika

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to international powerlifting athlete Bollineni Chandrika, who is currently undergoing treatment due to ill-health. Ravi Naidu visited Chandrika at a hospital on Monday and enquired about her health condition. He wished her a speedy recovery and appreciated her achievements in powerlifting at the international level, bringing recognition to the State.

Praising her determination and dedication, the SAAP Chairman said Chandrika’s courage and perseverance serve as an inspiration to young athletes. On the occasion, he handed over Rs 1 lakh in financial assistance to support her medical treatment. Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Naidu said the State government gives top priority to the development of sports and the welfare of sportspersons. He said talented athletes are being identified and encouraged with all necessary support to help them excel in national and international competitions.