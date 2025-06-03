  • Menu
Rs 10 lakh donated to TTD

She handed over the DD to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Srivari temple.

Tirumala: Dr Satvika from Vijayawada has donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust of TTD on Monday.

