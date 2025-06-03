Live
- Huma Qureshi treats her ‘pretty boys’ to a pampering grooming session
- IPL 2025 Final Live Screening in Hyderabad: Full List of Theatres Showing the Match
- Telangana State Formation Day Celebrations at Sphoorthy Engineering College
- Australia planning to give a great send-off to Virat & Rohit in ODIs later this year: CA CEO
- Turkish firm Celebi’s arbitration application rejected in India
- Collector calls for malaria prevention
- From Ice Facials to Honey Masks: 5 Tried-and-True Skincare Trends for Naturally Radiant Skin
- Awareness prog on clubfoot conducted
- Suspicious death of Russian triggers panic
- Second phase of Ram temple's consecration ceremony begins in Ayodhya
Rs 10 lakh donated to TTD
Highlights
She handed over the DD to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Srivari temple.
Tirumala: Dr Satvika from Vijayawada has donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust of TTD on Monday.
She handed over the DD to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Srivari temple.
Next Story