Rs 10L insurance handed over to deceased NRT’s family

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh government is steadfast in its commitment to support Non-Resident Telugus (NRTs) wherever they may be in the world, stated Minister for MSME, SERP, NRI Empowerment and Relations, Kondapalli Srinivas.

Speaking at a programme held at APNRTS office here on Tuesday, he affirmed that the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) is dedicated to the welfare, safety, and development of NRIs. In a significant gesture, Minister Srinivas personally handed over Rs 10 lakh in insurance compensation under the ‘Pravasandhra Bharosa Insurance Scheme’ to the family of Bhavanasi Satyababu. A native of Narravada village in Duttaluru mandal, Sri Potti Sri Ramulu Nellore district, Satyababu tragically died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

He urged all Telugus living abroad to register under the Pravasandhra Bharosa Scheme, emphasising that it provides crucial assurance to their families in unforeseen circumstances. Bhavanasi Satyababu migrated to Saudi Arabia for employment in 2014, working as a Construction Manager for KEC International Limited. With the assistance of APNRTS coordinators in Saudi Arabia, he had registered for the Pravasandhra Bharosa Insurance Scheme. Tragically, on April 5, 2024, he sustained fatal injuries in a road accident. He is survived by wife and a two-year-old son.

APNRTS officials gathered the necessary documents and information and submitted them to New India Assurance Company which approved the Rs 10 lakh claim on Tuesday and the amount was handed over to the policyholder’s wife through APNRTS.

APNRTS CEO and Director Kanuri Seshubabu, NRI TDP Gulf Division President Ravi Radhakrishna, NRI TDP Kuwait Division President Nagendra Babu Akkili, NRI TDP Media Coordinator Sagar Doddapaneni, former APNRTS Director Rajasekhar Chappidi, and New India Assurance Company Vijayawada Divisional Manager K Joseph were present.