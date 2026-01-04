Revanth: Won’t allow any injustice to TG

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made it clear that Telangana will draw water from Jurala in case the departments concerned failed to give permission to take water from Srisailam back waters for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS). “We will see who will obstruct Telangana. God gave an opportunity to me to become CM. I vow to God, I will not allow anyone to do injustice to Telangana,” Revanth said.

Giving reply to the short discussion on ‘Krishna river waters’ in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday, the CM said the government thought that it would prepare an action plan after the debate on the Krishna waters. But Opposition leader K Chandrasekhar Rao did not come to the House. It proved that the BRS leaders have a dismissive attitude towards the Assembly discussions, Revanth commented.

The CM said the BRS party demanded the government for a debate on the Krishna waters even in the BAC meeting. KCR also said earlier that they would skin the government if they conducted a special Assembly session on Krishna waters. However, KCR did not come to the Assembly, he said. “We thought that KCR has been in politics for 45 years and he may give valuable suggestions. I thought to ask KCR as to why he committed a mistake with regard to Krishna waters? Whether it is intentional or due to a misleading suggestion,” the CM said.

Revanth Reddy said that Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy gave a detailed power-point presentation on Krishna waters. The dispute is not only between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but also with Karnataka. “We have to fight for our rights with Karnataka as well,” he said.

The CM said Telangana got 490 TMCs of Krishna waters allocation for 24 projects in the united Andhra Pradesh state. However, ENC Muralidhar Rao prepared the document stating that 299 TMCs of water is enough for Telangana and KCR signed it, he pointed out. KCR and Harish Rao wrote a death statute for Telangana by signing for 299 TMCs of water to the state, the CM said.

In 2016, the first Apex Council meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Union Jal Shakti Minister Uma Bharati and then AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and AP Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheshwara Rao and TG CM KCR and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao attended the meeting. KCR and Harish accepted the proposal and signed the agreement for 299 TMCs for Telangana, the CM alleged.