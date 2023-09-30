Rs 11.82 cr aid distributed to 11,819 vehicle owners

Rajamahendravaram: District collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the government is implementing various welfare schemes to support all sectors. The 5th instalment of the YSR Vahana Mitra cash transfer district-level programme was held at the Municipal Corporation office here on Friday.

The collector said that by providing Rs 10,000 annually to the auto, taxi, and cab owners and drivers, there will be no problem with vehicle maintenance, insurance, and other expenses. She said that Rs 11.82 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 11,819 owners and drivers across the district.

The collector promised to correct the wrong entries in electricity bills, asset assessment, and Aadhaar seeding and implement welfare schemes. She asked officials to solve such issues through the Secretariat.

MP Margani Bharat Ram said that there is no other scheme like Vahana Mitra in the entire country. He said that the government has distributed a total of Rs 1,301.89 crore under the YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme so far. District Transport Officer KV Krishna Rao, Rajahmundry Urban YSRCP Coordinator Dr Guduri Srinivas, former chairperson of RUDA M Sharmila Reddy, and others participated.