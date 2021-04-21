Rs 11.90 crore released to farmers: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that the State government has credited Rs11.90 crore to 57,684 farmers under YSR Zero Interest scheme in Guntur district on Tuesday.

She participated in the video conference of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy from the collectorate in Guntur city. Addressing the media, she said the government will extend financial assistance under Rytu Bharosa Scheme to the farmers for purchasing seeds, fertilizes. She said that the welfare schemes being introduced by the government are useful to the farmers. "The government will extend financial assistance under YSR Rytu Bharosa scheme in May and pay crop insurance premium on behalf of farmers." She urged the farmers to avail the benefits of welfare schemes and benefit.

Referring to Coronavirus, Mekathoti Sucharita urged people to follow Covid19 rules to check spread of the virus. She suggested the people to conduct functions with limited guests in the backdrop of increase of Covid-19 cases. She urged the above 45 years of age group people to get vaccinated immediately and sought cooperation of the people to check spread of Covid-19.

District collector Vivek Yadav participated in the videoconference.