Rs 1.53 cr Chandragiri sports centre works begin

SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu speaking at a programme in Chandragiri on Monday. MLA Pulivarthi Nani and others are also seen

The construction of the incomplete Sports Development Centre at Government Boys School in Chandragiri resumed on Monday. Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: The construction of the incomplete Sports Development Centre at Government Boys School in Chandragiri resumed on Monday. Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman A Ravi Naidu and Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani laid foundation stone to restart the works, which are estimated to cost Rs 1.53 crore.

Speaking at the event, SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu said the coalition government is committed to encouraging students to excel not only in academics but also in sports. He criticised the previous administration, claiming that the centre’s development was hindered by selfish political motives. MLA Pulivarthi Nani noted that the coalition government began various development projects in Chandragiri constituency immediately after assuming office.

Restarting the Sports Development Centre is part of the broader agenda, he said, adding that the constituency has seen 937 development programmes initiated within the past year.

He blamed the previous YSRCP government for the halt in construction, citing delayed contractor payments despite approved bills. He instructed the contractor to ensure the centre is completed promptly and with high quality.

