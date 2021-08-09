Rs 160-crore sub-plan executed for tribals' uplift in Anantapur

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has stated that the state government is extending welfare schemes to one and all with no difference of plain or hilly areas.

Participating in the 'World Adivasi Day' celebrations here on Monday, organised by the Department of Tribal Welfare, Collector Nagalakshmi stated that the district has 22 welfare hostels with the benefit of fee reimbursement extended to 3,500 students and education grant extended to parents under 'Amma Vodi' apart from 'Nadu-Nedu' schools renovation programme implemented in the tribal and agency areas in the district. Last fiscal, Rs 160 crore worth sub-plan was executed in the district.

Under Rythu Bharosa programme in the district as many as 359 girijan farmers benefitted by Rs 48.46 lakh. Crop loans, input subsidy and crop insurance also had been extended to the girijan farmers. The government has even issued GO 94 under which each girijan farmer can burn up to 200 units.

In 2020-21 year, benefits worth Rs 4.80 crore had been extended to 26,539 girijan beneficiaries. Under the YSR Cheyutha scheme, 7,702 beneficiaries are being extended and Rs 30 crore worth benefits to 8,485 girijan beneficiaries.

The collector also disbursed agriculture pumpsets to girijan beneficiaries. MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy, Kalyandurgam MLA Usha Charan, Joint Collector Gangadhar Goud and Girijan welfare assistant director Annadora were present.