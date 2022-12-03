Rs 200 crore funds for Pinapaka constituency

Kothagudem: The people of Pinapaka constituency conveyed special thanks to the MLA Rega Kantha Rao who sanctioned Rs 200 crore of various funds for the development of agency villages of Pinapaka. The state government has sanctioned around Rs 200 crore funds to undertake various developmental works at the agency villages.

Speaking to The Hans India, MLA Rega Kantha Rao said, the tribal people in the constituency have been facing several hardships due to the lack of basic amenities and infrastructure in their villages over the last few years. There is no proper road connectivity from these villages to the mandal headquarters which makes commute and transportation of various produce and goods difficult for the people living in these villages.

Many people have also lost their lives due to floods in the rainy season in the past few years as there are no proper bridges in the area and the ones that are there become dangerous for people as most of them are submerged or over flown with water due to the flooding. The construction of proper roads and bridges will is expected to bring relief to the people of the area, the MLA said. he informed that the funds for Rs 200 crore were released by the state government after he made an appeal to the chief minister K Chandrshekhar Roa for the same.

The DMFR funds would also be spent on construction of BT roads and side drains, and also to carry out development works at KGBV at Karakagudem, government junior college and government degree college at Manuguru, he said.

The MLA informed that the development works will include eight high-level and medium-level bridges over different streams in the constituency. The construction of bridges would help better transportation in agency areas, he said.

The MLA thanked the chief minister KCR for approving funds of around Rs 200 crore after his request, and said, the agency villages are being developed only under the regime of CM KCR.