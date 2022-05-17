Rs 202.75 crore distributed in Prakasam district

Ongole: Prakasam Zilla Parishad Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma said that the State government is always supportive of farmers.

She participated as a chief guest at the formal release of the benefits under 'YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan' at Aavas Resort in Vellampalli in Prakasam district on Monday, for the fourth consecutive year.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkayamma said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 7,500 each to the family of eligible farmers for the year 2022-23, at a programme in Ganapavaram in Eluru district on Monday. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is like his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy and will support farmers and taking his ideologies forward.

Local MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, who presided over the programme, said that the Chief Minister is depositing the money into the farmers' account in the same season to make agriculture more promising. He said the government is also supporting farmers by supporting by providing seeds at Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

District Collector Dinesh Kumar said that 2,70,329 farmers in the district are receiving Rs 202.75 crore in the first instalment this year. He informed that they have distributed Rs 1,236 crore to farmers since 2019-20. He advised the farmers, who missed the benefits, to contact local village secretariat to apply for it. He asked the landowners to let tenant farmers receive CCRC cards so that they also get the benefits.

District Agriculture Advisory Board chairman Alla Ravindra Reddy, housing corporation director Vijay Kumar, JDA Srinivasa Rao, APMIP PD Ravindra Babu, horticulture AS Venkatrao and others also participated in the programme.