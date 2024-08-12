  • Menu
Rs 21 cr donated to SV Pranadana Trust

Rajinder Gupta of Trident Group, Punjab, handing over cheque for Rs 21 crore to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary in Tirumala on Sunday
Rajinder Gupta of Trident Group, Punjab, handing over cheque for Rs 21 crore to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary in Tirumala on Sunday

Tirumala: Rajinder Gupta of Trident Group, Punjab, has donated Rs 21 crore towards SV Pranadana Trust of TTD on Sunday. The donor has handed over the cheque for the amount to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary at the latter’s camp office in Tirumala.

