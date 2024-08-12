Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th August 2024
- Minor Qutub Shahi tombs cry for ASI, Wakf Board attention
- Ganesh Utsav, Milad-un-Nabi: Meet held for peaceful celebrations of festivities
- SCR to divert a few trains
- CAS decision on Phogat tomorrow
- ‘Vaktha’ worth attending to ensure transformation
- Rs 21 cr donated to SV Pranadana Trust
- CM secures over Rs 31K cr investment commitments that bring 31K new jobs
- Sanatan Dharma teaches to fight against injustice
- ‘Prajala Vaddaku Palana’ from Aug 15
Just In
Highlights
Rajinder Gupta of Trident Group, Punjab, has donated Rs 21 crore towards SV Pranadana Trust of TTD on Sunday.
Tirumala: Rajinder Gupta of Trident Group, Punjab, has donated Rs 21 crore towards SV Pranadana Trust of TTD on Sunday. The donor has handed over the cheque for the amount to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary at the latter’s camp office in Tirumala.
