Rs 2.23 crore distributed in 10 months under CMRF: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated that till date Rs 2.23 crore under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) have been distributed to 183 families in the last 10 months in Atmakur constituency.

On Saturday, he distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 47.84 lakh to 47 beneficiaries at his camp office on Saturday.

Anam claimed that scores of people are getting treatment in corporate hospitals with the financial help extended by the government.

The Minister said as part of the initiative to eradicate unemployment problem, it was proposed to conduct a mega Job Mela headed by Skill Development Corporation (SDC) in Atmakur constituency by the end of April. Dates will be announced very soon and as many as 30 corporate companies will be participating in the job mela.

He urged people to utilise PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which is a better opportunity for them to own quality power at cheaper price, Rs 2.50 per unit.

He said that under this scheme the government will provide Rs 1.2 lakh worth solar panels at free of cost to SCs and STs and with subsidy to other sections under zero percent rate of interest. The government has sanctioned one lakh solar units for each constituency in the district, he informed.