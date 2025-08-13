Rs. 300 cr sanctioned for welfare hostels: Dola

Vijayawada: Minister for social welfare, secretariats, and village volunteers affairs, Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, said that the state government has allocated Rs 300 crore for the maintenance and construction of social welfare hostels.

Speaking as the chief guest at a regional conference organised by the social welfare dDepartment on Tuesday at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here, he spoke of innovative reforms aimed at boosting parental confidence in these hostels.

The minister detailed that Rs 143 crore is designated for hostel repairs, Rs 100 crore for new hostel buildings, and Rs 50 crore from Swachh Andhra Corporation.

He said ongoing initiatives to ensure students’ education and health are prioritised, with improvements in facilities to create a peaceful and supportive learning environment.

New hostel buildings are being constructed with Central government assistance. The minister noted that quality rice is now included in hostel menus, and starting this year, post-matric students will receive carpets, towels, and bedsheets.

Veeranjaneya Swamy also said that students who excelled in Intermediate and Class 10 exams were felicitated, fostering healthy competition and improving pass percentages.

He described the regional workshop, the first-of-its-kind held in Vijayawada, with upcoming events planned for Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, as an effective platform to achieve government objectives. The minister assured that concerns raised by hostel wardens during the workshop would be addressed.