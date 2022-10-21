Rs 400 cr spent on irrigation works, says Nellore MP Prabhakar Reddy

Nellore: Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy said that the government had spent nearly Rs 400 crore on irrigation works.

He said Ramayapatnam port works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. He along with Nellore MLA Dr P Anil Kumar inaugurated the walls constructed on both sides of the Krishnapatnam canal at Gurralamadugu Sangam in Nellore on Thursday.

The MP said Railways allotted Rs 100 crore for the modernisation of Nellore railway station and the works will commence shortly as the tender process for the works is over. MLA Anil Kumar Yadav said they have built 150 metres long wall on both sides of the Krishnapatnam canal after laying the foundation stone just 45 days before.

He said their initiative of removal of silt from the canal would put an end to the problems of farmers depending on the canal to irrigate nearly 10,000 acres in Muthukuru mandal.

He said they would also take up the construction of a drainage system to prevent sewage from entering the Sarvepalli canal and Jaffar Saheb canals. Anil said his intention is to supply unpolluted water to the farmers for irrigation.

Anil said they were planning to widen the bridge leading to Children's Park Road by 15 feet and construct a bridge on the canal heading towards Haranathapuram which will help to reduce traffic congestion at the junction. Local leaders were present.