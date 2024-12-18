Rs 4,840 bags of PDS rice missing from Perni godown’

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar informed that 4,840 bags of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice have gone missing from the godown of Perni Jayasudha in Machilipatnam, Krishna district.

Speaking to the media in Tenali on Tuesday, he stated that officials are conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter. He warned that the government would take strict action against the individuals responsible and that the evidence would be presented to expose them.

He alleged that the management of the godown had diverted the PDS rice and attempted to tamper with the evidence. He assured the public that the coalition government would not pursue revenge against anyone, but those who were at fault would not escape justice.

On December 10, the Managing Director of the Civil Supplies Department registered criminal cases and imposed double penalties, adding the godown to a blacklist.

According to a letter from the godown management dated November 26, they reported that 3,000 bags of PDS rice were missing due to technical issues. However, during the investigation, it was revealed that 4,840 bags were actually unaccounted for. Additionally, Manohar said that a notice for the inspection of godowns was issued on December 13, but the management did not cooperate with the inspection. The Perni Jayasudha godown management is also accused of attempting to alter records, and they have been fined Rs 2.23 crore.