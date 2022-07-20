Rs 5 crore distributed to flood victims in Alluri district

Rampachodavaram(Alluri Sitarama Raju District): The government is providing financial assistance to flood-affected families, informed Karthikeya Mishra, the Special Officer of Flood Relief Programmes.

He addressed a media conference at Chinturu ITDA on Tuesday, in which District Collector Sumeet Kumar, SP Satish Kumar and DRO B Dayanidhi also participated.

Karthikeya said, following the order to provide financial assistance to flood victims within 48 hours, Rs 5 crore was distributed in Chinturu, Yetapaka, Kunavaram and VR Puram mandals. Rs 8.50 crore is required for 47,000 families and the remaining Rs 3.50 crore will be distributed on Thursday, he said.

The Special Officer said that 25 kg rice, one kg palm oil, potatoes, onions, kerosene, blankets, tarpaulins, milk and biscuits were supplied to the flood-affected families through trucks, boats and launches. Keeping in view the possibility of floods in August, the administration is already preparing to store essential supplies. "Steps are being taken to restore normal conditions in the affected areas and 200 sanitation workers from Rajahmundry, Kakinada and Konaseema are pressed into service," he said.

The SO said that drinking water facilities have been established in every village and the officials concerned were ordered to repair bore pumps immediately. He explained that measures are being taken to prevent spread of epidemics and mobile medical services are being arranged through 104 vehicles at mandal headquarters. Medical services will be provided to all flood victims as per the schedule. In addition, eight medical officers were pressed into service and measures were taken to ensure that the primary health centres work round the clock. He said even in this calamity, dialysis services are being provided to the patients through a generator.