- Jyoti to lead 20-member Indian squad in Women’s Junior Asia Cup
- Ola Electric vehicle registrations decline by 33 pc in November
- MLA Nagaraju inaugurates national tennis tourney
- Jay Shah begins tenure as ICC Chair, outlines plans on Olympics & women’s cricket
- Neglected for long, KU set for a revamp
- SFI bandh: Edn institutions remain shut
- Root surpasses Sachin to become leading run-scorer in 4th innings of Test matches
- Rahul Gandhi, Kharge honour BSF personnel on Raising Day, commend their dedication & courage
- Officials told to strengthen tanks by monsoon
- Cyclone Fengal Disrupts flight services in Vizag and Tirupati
Rs 50 lakh donated to TTD
Highlights
Mumbai-based Jean and Bomani A Dubash Charity Trust has donated Rs 50 lakh to Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini Scheme (SVIMS) of TTD.
Tirupati : Mumbai-based Jean and Bomani A Dubash Charity Trust has donated Rs 50 lakh to Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini Scheme (SVIMS) of TTD.
Trust representative Chandrasekhar handed over the cheque to EO J Syamala Rao at the latter's chamber at the TTD Administrative building in Tirupati on Saturday.
Earlier also, the donor had donated Rs 7 crore on different occasions to SVIMS.
