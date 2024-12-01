Rs 50 lakh donated to TTD

Tirupati : Mumbai-based Jean and Bomani A Dubash Charity Trust has donated Rs 50 lakh to Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini Scheme (SVIMS) of TTD.

Trust representative Chandrasekhar handed over the cheque to EO J Syamala Rao at the latter's chamber at the TTD Administrative building in Tirupati on Saturday.

Earlier also, the donor had donated Rs 7 crore on different occasions to SVIMS.