Rs 5.61 cr sanctioned for social welfare hostels’ renovation

Puttaparthi: The118th birth anniversary of social reformer and freedom fighter Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram was celebrated with great reverence and grandeur at Sai Aramam in Puttaparthi.

District Collector TS Chetan, SP V Ratna, Sarpanch Pancharatnamma, RDO Suvarna, SC Corporation Director B Gangadhar, representatives from various community organisations and was organised by District Social Welfare department.

Collector TS Chetan stated, “Babu Jagjivan Ram devoted his entire life to the fight for justice and equality. His life should serve as an inspiration for every Indian.”

SP V Ratna emphasized that social equality is the foundation for a progressive society. Remembering and honoring leaders like Jagjivan Ram is crucial for educating future generations. ‘Babu Jagjivan Ram was a true champion of the marginalized and a prominent figure in India’s post-independence political landscape. Through his leadership in key ministries and relentless advocacy for the downtrodden, he contributed immensely to the progress of rural and agricultural communities,’ she stated.

Collector Chetan announced that Rs 5.61 crore has been sanctioned for the renovation of social welfare hostels in the district. Further, under PM Surya Ghar Yojana, initiatives are underway to identify 3 to 5 acres in villages and 5 to 10 acres at mandal level for SC/ST beneficiaries to implement solar rooftop setups.

He also noted that the State government has sanctioned an additional Rs 50,000 per house to complete pending SC/ST housing projects.