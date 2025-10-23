Rs 60 cr sops released for IT, electronics units

Vijayawada: The state government released Rs 60 crore towards industrial incentives under its new IT and Electronics promotion policies, marking the third-quarter disbursement for the 2025–26 financial year.

The amount forms part of the Rs 300 crore allocation approved earlier by the Finance Department for industrial incentives during 2025–26.

According to the order issued by the IT, electronics and communications (IT, E&C) department, the funds will be routed through Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) Ltd, Vijayawada, to support eligible industries and organizations covered under the IT & GCC Policy (4.0) 2024–2029, Data Centre Policy (4.0), Electronics Manufacturing Policy (4.0), and Semiconductor and Display Fab Policy (4.0).

These policies, introduced earlier this year, seek to position Andhra Pradesh as a hub for technology manufacturing and digital infrastructure, with a focus on AI, data centers, semiconductors, and electronics clusters. The initiatives are aimed at boosting industrial infrastructure, attracting global investments, and creating high-value employment in the State.

As per the directive, APTS Ltd. has been instructed to utilize the funds only for approved schemes, submit audited utilisation certificates, and furnish expenditure statements to the Accountant General.

The sanction order was issued by Bhaskar Katamneni, secretary, IT, E&C Department.