Rs 600 cr boost for Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi

Vijayawada: Water resources development minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced in the state Assembly that Rs 600 crore has been allocated in this year’s Budget for the ambitious Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project. Responding to members’ queries on Friday, the minister said that Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for project works and Rs 100 crore for land acquisition. In addition to Sujala Sravanthi, the government has identified 11 other priority irrigation projects in north Andhra and allocated Rs 460 crore for their completion. Ramanaidu recalled that the project was originally launched during 2014–19 under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with the objective of transforming the erstwhile districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam into fertile regions.

The minister explained that the Sujala Sravanthi scheme has been designed to utilise 63.20 tmc ft of water to provide irrigation to 8 lakh acres, supply drinking water to 30 lakh people, and meet the industrial needs of Visakhapatnam. The coalition government has decided to execute the project in two phases — Phase I at a cost of Rs 2,022 crore and Phase II at Rs 4,210 crore.

Highlighting the importance of the Polavaram Left Main Canal, Ramanaidu said it is crucial for ensuring water supply to North Andhra. He criticized the previous YSRCP government, alleging that apart from Rs 63 crore allocated in the Vote-on-Account Budget, no substantial work was undertaken on the canal over the past five years.

Soon after assuming office, the coalition government allocated Rs 1,209 crore to accelerate the canal works, he said. The minister affirmed that efforts are underway to ensure that Godavari waters reach Anakapalli by June 2026, with the canal works progressing at a brisk pace.

Ramanaidu emphasised that the government is giving special priority to irrigation infrastructure to make north Andhra agriculturally prosperous and water secure in the coming years.