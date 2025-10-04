Rs 6.3 cr sanctioned for Guntur–Amaravati road

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development & Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said Guntur–Amaravati road construction work will be taken up at a cost of Rs 6.3 crore. Funds were sanctioned and works will begin shortly. He addressed a review meeting on road construction works along with district Collector A Thameem Ansariya at the Collectorate here on Friday. He reviewed the works of R&B and Panchayat Raj departments.

He said works under PMGSY Route–3 are still pending and some village panchayat buildings have been sanctioned. Several works under NABARD grants and the MGNREGA scheme are still pending and many R&B roads within the corporation limits have been damaged due to rains. He suggested to the officials, “If all roads are handed over to us, we can mobilise local funds and assist in their construction. Specifically, we requested that the R&B roads under their jurisdiction be handed over to the Municipal Corporation.” He said out of the 16 works sanctioned under NABARD, six have not yet started. He said under the MGNREGA scheme, more than 115 sanctioned works have not yet started. Guntur Corporation mayor Ravindrababu, Joint collector Ashutosh Srivatsav, GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, R&B SE Srinivasu Murthy, EE Vishwanath Reddy were among those who participated.