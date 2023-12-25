Rs 64 crore spent to develop Varigonda village till date

Nellore: Asserting his government’s commitment for the development of rural areas, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy claimed that after the YSRCP came to power lakhs of crores of rupees were spent on the development of villages.

On Sunday, he inaugurated Rs 3.51 crore worth various developmental activities like multi-purpose agri godown, cement roads, drains etc in Varigonda village of Thotapalli Gudur mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Kakani said the government is giving equal priority for both welfare programmes and developmental activities by spending the funds in a big way. He informed that the government has spent a total of Rs 64.60 crore on both development and welfare works in Varigonda village till date.

Alleging that the previous government had totally neglected the development of rural areas and welfare, the Minister appealed the people to analyse the difference between TDP and YSRCP and which party did good to the people.

Minister Govardhan Reddy distributed Tabs and new Dr YSR Aarogyasri cards to the beneficiaries. Later, he participated in Aadudam Andhra programme in the village.