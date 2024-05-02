Live
"NDA Alliance Candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao's Wife Yarlagadda Gnaneshwari Conducts Election Campaign for Women Empowerment in Gannavaram Constituency"
In preparation for the upcoming general elections, Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the candidate of Telugu Desam Party supported by Janasena and BJP in Gannavaram constituency, enlisted the help of his wife Yarlagadda Gnaneshwari to conduct an extensive election campaign in Ogirala village. Together with local leaders, they distributed pamphlets outlining the Super Six schemes to households in the village.
The campaign was met with a warm welcome from the women of Ogirala village, who showered flowers on Yarlagadda Gnaneshwari as she spoke about the joint manifesto of TDP and Jana Sena which focuses on achieving women's empowerment. The manifesto includes plans for a Special Protection Act for BCs, a grant of Rs. 4 thousand pension for SC, ST, BC, and minorities, among other initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities.
Leaders and activists from all three parties were present in large numbers to support Yarlagadda Gnaneshwari in her efforts to spread awareness about the NDA Alliance's commitment to empowering women in the region. With the general elections drawing near, the campaign in Ogirala village marked an important step towards promoting gender equality and inclusivity within the community.