Rs 6.64 cr credited into capital farmers’ accounts

Guntur: The government has released funds amounting to Rs 6.64 crore towards annual lease payments for farmers and landowners, who gave their lands for the construction of capital Amaravati.

Due to technical issues encountered during the bank account linkage process, and because some farmers sold their plots or passed away without submitting the required legal documents from their heirs, the annual lease amounts for 9th, 10th and 11th years could not be deposited in several cases earlier.

After resolving these issues, APCRDA has now credited the pending annual lease payments of Rs 6,64,80,402 directly into the bank accounts of 495 farmers and landowners. While a sum of Rs 4,08,41,632 has been paid to 232 farmers towards the 9th and 10th year lease amounts, an amount of Rs 2,56,38,770 has been paid to 263 farmers towards the 11th year lease amount. The credited funds have now reached the respective beneficiaries’ bank accounts.