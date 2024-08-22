Rs 70-cr earmarked for supply of water to Bhogapuram airport

Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram district) : The Union and State governments have been putting utmost efforts on Bhogapuram airport to complete it in lesser than the stipulated time to bring the project operational.

As a part of it, Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu and others have been frequently visiting the project area and reviewing the progress of the works. Now, the AP government has taken the responsibility to provide water to the project and the rural water supply department has been instructed to complete the works as per the requirement of the airport. As per the estimation, the airport needs around 50 lakh litres of water per day and it needs around Rs 70 crore to get the water from two sources.

One is from the wells formed at Champavati river and another source is Tarakarama Teertha Sagar reservoir. As per the plan, the government is digging wells in Champavathi river at M Nandigam at a cost of Rs 28 crore to get 1.7 million litres of water. It has been proposed to spend another Rs 42 crore to get water from the other source Tarakarama Teertha Sagar.

The Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials are on the job to lay pipeline from the wells at Champavathi river to airport through Nandigam, Ramachandrapeta, Bammidipeta and link the line at Gudepuvalasa and the total length of the pipeline will be around 14 kilometres.

As of now about 50 per cent of the pipeline works have been completed and the rest of the works are under progress. The RWS officials here are supervising the works and they are on the mission to complete them as soon as possible.

J Vaikuntha Naidu, deputy engineer of the Rural Water Supply wing, said that they have been on the job for the past few months and their target is to complete the works in the next two months.

Only the fixing of pumps and motors is pending and once the equipment is arrived, they will supply the water to airport. The junior engineers and other staff are working on a war-footing to complete the pipeline works, he said.