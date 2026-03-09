  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Rs 70L donated to TTD

  • Created On:  9 March 2026 12:30 PM IST
Rs 70L donated to TTD
X

Tirumala: The NRI couple from Visakhapatnam, Tripuraneni Venkata Ratnam and Madhuri, donated Rs 50 lakh to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust of TTD on Sunday.

Their sons, Tripuraneni Vijay and Tripuraneni Vinay also donated Rs. 10 lakh each to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.

On behalf of the donors, Potluri Narasimha Rao handed over the donation DDs to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the latter's Camp Office in Tirumala. TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy was also present on the occasion.

Tags

TTD Annaprasadam Trust DonationTirumala Temple DonationsTripuraneni Venkata Ratnam DonationNRI Devotees TirumalaSri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust
Next Story

    Latest News

    More

    Kerala poll buzz shifts to Delhi as Congress, BJP begin seat strategy talks with their seniors

    Kerala poll buzz shifts to Delhi as Congress, BJP begin seat strategy talks with their seniors

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X