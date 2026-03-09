Rs 70L donated to TTD

Tirumala: The NRI couple from Visakhapatnam, Tripuraneni Venkata Ratnam and Madhuri, donated Rs 50 lakh to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust of TTD on Sunday.

Their sons, Tripuraneni Vijay and Tripuraneni Vinay also donated Rs. 10 lakh each to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.

On behalf of the donors, Potluri Narasimha Rao handed over the donation DDs to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the latter's Camp Office in Tirumala. TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy was also present on the occasion.