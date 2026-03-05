Rs 8.45 cr sanctioned for road works

Vijayawada: In a major boost to infrastructure development in Nandigama and Jaggayyapeta Assembly constituencies of NTR district, the State government has sanctioned Rs 8.45 crore for road works following persistent efforts by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni.

Of the total amount, Rs 3.35 crore has been sanctioned for Nandigama constituency and Rs 5.10 crore for Jaggayyapeta constituency. The funds have been released by the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department under the Major District Roads (MDR) and State Highways (SH) upgradation programmes. The MP had made repeated representations to R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, seeking immediate allocation of funds for the repair and upgradation of damaged roads and bridges.

On November 25 last year, Kesineni Sivanath, along with Nandigama MLA and Government Whip Tangirala Sowmya and Jaggayyapeta MLA Sriram Rajagopal alias Tataiah, met the Minister at the Secretariat and submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting the poor condition of key roads and rural connectivity routes. They stressed the need for urgent intervention to ensure smooth and safe transportation.

Acting on their request, the government has issued administrative approvals for multiple works. According to the MP, Rs 2.10 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the NH-65 to Kanchikacherla–S Amaravaram Road and Gandepalli Rangapuram Road, and Rs 30 lakh for the NH-65 to Kanchela Road in Nandigama constituency. An additional Rs 1.25 crore has been sanctioned for six other roads in the constituency.

In Jaggayyapeta constituency, Rs 1.05 crore has been sanctioned for the Anigandlapadu–Kakaravai road and Rs 1 crore for the NJ Road to Anigandlapadu road via Gummadidurru. Another Rs 3.05 crore has been approved for seven additional roads in the constituency.

MP Sivanath said the upgradation works would enhance connectivity, ensure safer travel and support agricultural and commercial activities.

He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Minister BC Janardhan Reddy for sanctioning the funds. He assured that he would continue to strive for comprehensive development across the parliamentary constituency.