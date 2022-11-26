Rs 9,000 cr NH projects to come up in backward Seema

Tirupati: Towards giving a big boost to infrastructure in the backward region of Rayalaseema, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned nine National Highway projects in Rayalaseema region. These projects will be taken up with an estimated cost of over Rs 9,000 crore. Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for these projects at a programme to be held at SV University's Tarakarama stadium on November 28.

According to sources, the total length of the nine NH projects is 411 kms. It is proposed to construct a 94 km long Madanapalle-Piler -Tirupati four-lane road, 45 km long Mydukur-Badvel section four-lane road, Naidupet-Turpu Kanupur six-lane road (35 km) and Chillakur cross-Turpu Kanupur four-lane road and from Turpu Kanupur to Krishnapatnam port south gate six-lane road with a total length of 36 kms.

Also, it was learnt that a four-lane greenfield road from Tamminapatnam to Molluru and six-lane road from Molluru to Krishnapatnam port with a total length of 16 kms, a 51-km four-lane road from Tadipatri to Muddanur, 57-km four-lane road from B Kothapalli to Gorantla and a two-lane paved shoulders road with a length of 36-km from Muddireddipalli to Kadapa district borders will be constructed. Another 41-km two-lane paved shoulders road from Kadapa-Nellore district borders to CS Puram will also come up.

The Minister will also inaugurate two National Highways during his programme in Tirupati. These are 18-km two-lane paved shoulders road from Jounipalle - Thotakamma to V Kota - Nayakkaneri section with a cost of Rs 148 crore and 1.4-km four-lane Road I over bridge (ROB) built with a cost of Rs 56 crore.

District official machinery has been making elaborate arrangements to make the Union Minister's programme a grand success. During his visit, he will participate in Subrahmanyeswara Swamy abhishekam in Tirupati and also worship Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru. Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and other officials visited the meeting venue on Friday and monitored the arrangements. He instructed the officials to speed up the work.