Rs. 9000 crore worth heroin seized at Mundra port in Gujarat, found links with Vijayawada firm

The news that Vijayawada has become the gateway to the international drug racket is creating a stir in the state. It is quite that a business in Vijayawada has links with heroin smuggling worth Rs 9,000 crore. The Central Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have taken a detour in a heroin smuggling case in Mundra port in Gujarat and found the links in Vijayawada.



Earlier, the central DRI officials have been informed that heroin was being smuggled into Gujarat from Afghanistan. While conducting inspections at Mundra port in Gujarat, a large quantity of heroin was found. The heroin was imported under the name 'Talcum Powder' from Hassan Hussain Limited in Kandahar. The value of the heroin was initially estimated at Rs 2,500 crore. After a thorough inspection, it was determined to be worth Rs 9,000 crore. While investigating who imported the heroin so far, the DRI officials came to know it has links in Vijayawada.

However, as the consignment records show that Vijayawada-based Ashi Trading Company imported heroin from Afghanistan, the police immediately rushed to the spot and identified the Aashi Trading Company in Gadiyaramvari Street in Vijayawada and detained the representatives of the company. It is learned the representatives said it is just a transport business and said that they have nothing to do with the confiscated heroin found by DRI officials in Gujarat.

The police investigation has confirmed that the heroin will be smuggled from Gujarat to the southern states. However, the police have not yet concluded as to what the original plan of the smuggling racket was. It is yet to be ascertained whether the smugglers plan to bring Vijayawada from Gujarat and supply it from here to the southern states or move it directly from Gujarat to Chennai through Vijayawada. Representatives of Aashi Trading Company are currently in custody and are being investigated.

Meanwhile, Guntur police arrested a gang selling synthetic drugs online a few days back. Police were shocked to learn that Vijayawada was the focal point for Rs 9,000 crore worth of heroin smuggling. Police sources said that the facts will not come out unless the police and DRI authorities conduct an in-depth investigation into the incident.