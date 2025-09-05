Rs.3,200 cr corruption in JHC, charges Somireddy

Nellore: Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that there was Rs 3,200 crores corruption witnessed in the Jagananna Housing Colinies (JHC) programme initiated during YSR Congress Party regime between 2019- 2024.

Addressing press conference here on Thursday, Somireddy said that apart from Rs 250 crores related purchase of Steel and another 100 crores was spent in other materials for the purpose.

The MLA pointed out that the quantity of steel requires one house utilized for 3 houses. He also said that there also a large scale of corruption related to purchase of private lands for construction of Pakka Houses as the government funds misused in a big way for the purpose.

The MLA said that about 80 per cent of houses were dropped in the middle at basement stage as the local YSRCP leaders, contractors draw the amounts with by forgering the signature of beneficiaries.

The MLA said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu ordered for Vigilance probe in to the issue as the culprits involved in the mega scam have to face dire consequences if their role was proved.