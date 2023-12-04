Rs.347 crore project sanctioned for RJY airport's development

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A huge project worth Rs.347 crores was sanctioned for the development of the Rajamahendravaram Airport, MP Margani Bharat Ram said. He told media on Monday that Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone on 8 for this project.

The aspiration of the people of the Godavari districts is going to be realized if the Rajahmundry airport is developed to an international standard. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved the project to develop Rajahmundry Airport to the international level with advanced technology and all facilities, MP added.

Bharat spoke to the media at Madurapudi Airport on Monday. He said that Madhurapudi Airport in Rajahmundry is going to become the biggest airport in the state. It is said that the central government has sanctioned Rs.347.15 crores for other development works including the airport terminal building. The runway of Rajahmundry Airport is 3.8 km. He said that there is no other airport in the state with such a big runway. He said that it is his effort to have major airlines serve here so that people can fly directly from Rajahmundry to Delhi, Tirupati, Mumbai, Dubai, and Gulf countries. Construction of a big terminal building with five aero bridges will be done soon, he said. The MP explained that this structure would be used to attach directly to the terminal building even if five big planes arrived at the same time.

He said that the terminal building will be made for the comfort of 1400 passengers. MP said that Air Bus 320 will also come to Rajahmundry.