RSC ready with fun-filled summer training programmes

Tirupati: The Regional Science Centre (RSC) in Tirupati which is doing yeomen service in providing activity oriented non-formal science education for a cross section of people, has come up with fun filled educational activities to engage the youth in the coming summer vacation.

The RSC has planned various programmes to engage students in the summer vacation. Most of the activities that students perform are take away kits which can be reused and repeat the same activities at their home which will further enrich their knowledge.

Along with summer vacation hobby camp, several other competitions and programmes are also planned commemorating various occasions during the summer. These include National Technology Day, International Museum week celebrations etc., The activities are designed for the benefit of the students and general public.

The summer vacation hobby camp in various subjects will be held for students from Class 6 to 10 from May 1 to June 10 at the centre. It comprises various subjects such as Physics, Bioscience, Electronics, Robotics, Astronomy and Chemistry. The training will be held in two subjects daily in the forenoon and afternoon.

RSC Project Coordinator K Srinivasa Nehru told The Hans India that each subject deals with the basic concepts by making kits related to the particular concepts which will be taken away by the students. For instance, Robotics is STEM-based learning which is the combination of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Students will construct a Robot to programme and end up making it work autonomously.

Similarly, in Electronics, students will be trained in making circuits by introducing them to various electronic components that make a circuit and their working principle and their function in a particular electronic circuit.

He said that as the seats are limited, registration will be purely on a first come first serve basis. Interested participants should pay Rs 1,000 per subject and register at the centre on or before April 25 by producing a photocopy of their school ID card and one passport size photograph along with fee. For details one may contact the Education section in person or call at 0877 228602 or 7989694681. The application can be downloaded using the link https://tinyurl.com/CAC23RSCTapp.