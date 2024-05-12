‘Double iSmart’ teaser to be out on this special day

The much-awaited teaser of the highly anticipated Pan India film "Double iSmart," directed by the dynamic Puri Jagannadh and starring the charismatic Ram Pothineni, is set to be unveiled on May 15th, coinciding with Ram's birthday.

Announcing the teaser release, the makers shared a poster featuring Ram in a power-packed avatar, sporting a face mask and exuding intensity. Dressed in a tiger stripe shirt and torn jeans, Ram holds a cigarette in one hand and firecrackers in another, promising an explosive teaser that will surely be a "diMAAKIKIRIKIRI" affair.









The shoot of this high-budget entertainer, the sequel to the hit film "iSmart Shankar," is currently underway in Mumbai, with the entire cast actively participating. With plans for a soon-to-be-released movie, the team promises back-to-back updates to keep fans on the edge of their seats.



"Double iSmart" guarantees double the action, double the mass, and double the entertainment, promising a stylish makeover for Ram Pothineni and a powerful role for Sanjay Dutt. Melody Brahma Mani Sharma, known for his sensational music in several Puri Jagannadh movies, including "iSmart Shankar," is once again scoring the music for this sequel.

Cinematography duties are handled by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli. Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects, "Double iSmart" will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, expanding its reach to a wider audience eager to witness the double impact of iSmart madness.