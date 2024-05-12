High Voter Turnout Expected in Andhra Pradesh as Voters Flock to the state

As the polling day for the 175 Assembly and 25 MP seats in Andhra Pradesh approaches, there is a surge in the number of voters turning up at polling stations. In the 2019 elections, the state recorded a voter turnout of 79.84 percent, but this time the Election Commission estimates that it could reach as high as 83 percent.

One of the reasons for the increased voter turnout is the large number of voters coming from other states to exercise their right to vote in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, postal ballot votes have already been registered in large numbers, indicating a high level of interest in the upcoming elections.

All political parties are expecting the voter turnout to increase this time, as voters are showing a keen interest in participating in the democratic process. Polling will take place in 169 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm, with the exception of Araku, Paderu, and Rampachodavam constituencies where polling will end at 4 pm, and Palakonda, Kurupam, and Salur where polling will continue until 5 pm.

As many as 4.41 crore voters are expected to exercise their right to vote in Andhra Pradesh, making it potentially one of the most heavily polled states in the country.