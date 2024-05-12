Live
Two Delhi hospitals get bomb threats through email; searches underway
Two hospitals in the national capital -- Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri -- received bomb threats through email on Sunday, an official said, adding the police promptly carried out searches on the premises of both hospitals.
Police personnel along with bomb disposal teams and sniffer dogs rushed to the hospitals.
"An email was received at the Burari government hospital regarding a bomb threat. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena.
"The Fire Department and other relevant departments were also informed about the emails to the hospitals," said another police officer, adding that searches are going on.
The fresh threats have come days after over 100 schools received bomb threats via email in the national capital.