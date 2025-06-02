RTA cracks down on pvt travels operating buses from Tirupati

Tirupati: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials in Tirupati conducted extensive checks on private travel buses operating between Tirupati and various distant destinations, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Visakhapatnam. The inspections, held on Saturday, were aimed at ensuring compliance with fitness, tax payments, and other permit-related requirements. During the last one week, the transport department has booked cases against 25 buses during the last one week and impounded fines to the tune of Rs 10 lakhs.

Special attention was given to passenger safety, with officials ensuring that buses operating under National Permits always had two drivers on duty, as per safety regulations. The teams also thoroughly checked the passenger capacity of each bus to ensure no overloading occurred.

Acting on the directives of district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and district Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju, the authorities kept a close watch on both outbound buses from Tirupati and inbound buses arriving from various cities. They also scrutinised unauthorised goods transportation and verified necessary bills.

During the checks, a private bus traveling from Bellary to Tirupati was seized for not possessing valid fitness certificates and for non-payment of taxes. The authorities ensured that the stranded passengers were accommodated through alternative arrangements to avoid inconvenience.

These inspections were carried out under the supervision of Tirupati District Transport Officer K Murali Mohan. The RTA teams in Tirupati included Motor Vehicle Inspectors Venumadhav, Srinivas Rao, Atika Naj, and Chandrasekhar, while in Sullurpet and Gudur, the teams led by Sunil Reddy, Prabhakar, Santhi, and Anil Kumar conducted similar checks.